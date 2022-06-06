CPBC President for more steps to boost bilateral trade

Canada-Pakistan Business Council's President Sameer Dossal has emphasized on taking more steps to promote the bilateral trade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Canada-Pakistan business Council's President Sameer Dossal has emphasized on taking more steps to promote the bilateral trade.

There are ample opportunities to increase trade with Pakistan and I consider it is my responsibility to identify these, " he said at a luncheon meeting with members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry at KATI Secretariat here.

KATI President Salman Aslam, Senior Vice President Maheen Salman, Shabnam Zafar of Khairpur Chamber, Ehteshamuddin were also present , said KATI release on Monday.

One of the steps taken to remove barriers of investment from Canada was the aid of Abdul Sattar Edhi, with 185 Edhi ambulances running in the country, CPBC Chief paid tribute.

The President of Canada Pakistan Business to SM Munir, Patron-in-Chief of KATI, who had been using all means for last 20 years for the resolution of the issues facing trade and industry In the country.

He said the businessmen from Canada had shown interest to invest in the real estate sector in the country. In this regard, he had played role to introduce the international organization Remax in the country.

If the government provides facilities to investors, economic stability in Pakistan could be greatly enhanced, he added.

He said that insurance companies in the construction sector also need to change their mindset. In this regard, several insurance companies have been briefed about the insurance title.

Sameer Dossal said Canada-Pakistan Business Council was taking all possible steps to create opportunities for education and bilateral trade between the two countries.

He said that Pakistani diplomats stationed in Canada werevery supportive.

Earlier, KATI President Salman Aslam said that there was a large number of Pakistanis living in Canada who were concerned about Pakistan. The youth of Pakistan had immense potential which needs to be tapped.

Salman Aslam said that SM Muneer, the Patron-in-Chief of KATI, also has a heart for Pakistan while living in Canada.

President KATI said that further steps are needed to promote trade between the two countries.

The role of the Canada-Pakistan Business Council is crucial in promoting common trade between the countries.