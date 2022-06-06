UrduPoint.com

CPBC President For More Steps To Boost Bilateral Trade

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 09:35 PM

CPBC President for more steps to boost bilateral trade

Canada-Pakistan Business Council's President Sameer Dossal has emphasized on taking more steps to promote the bilateral trade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Canada-Pakistan business Council's President Sameer Dossal has emphasized on taking more steps to promote the bilateral trade.

There are ample opportunities to increase trade with Pakistan and I consider it is my responsibility to identify these, " he said at a luncheon meeting with members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry at KATI Secretariat here.

KATI President Salman Aslam, Senior Vice President Maheen Salman, Shabnam Zafar of Khairpur Chamber, Ehteshamuddin were also present , said KATI release on Monday.

One of the steps taken to remove barriers of investment from Canada was the aid of Abdul Sattar Edhi, with 185 Edhi ambulances running in the country, CPBC Chief paid tribute.

The President of Canada Pakistan Business to SM Munir, Patron-in-Chief of KATI, who had been using all means for last 20 years for the resolution of the issues facing trade and industry In the country.

He said the businessmen from Canada had shown interest to invest in the real estate sector in the country. In this regard, he had played role to introduce the international organization Remax in the country.

If the government provides facilities to investors, economic stability in Pakistan could be greatly enhanced, he added.

He said that insurance companies in the construction sector also need to change their mindset. In this regard, several insurance companies have been briefed about the insurance title.

Sameer Dossal said Canada-Pakistan Business Council was taking all possible steps to create opportunities for education and bilateral trade between the two countries.

He said that Pakistani diplomats stationed in Canada werevery supportive.

Earlier, KATI President Salman Aslam said that there was a large number of Pakistanis living in Canada who were concerned about Pakistan. The youth of Pakistan had immense potential which needs to be tapped.

Salman Aslam said that SM Muneer, the Patron-in-Chief of KATI, also has a heart for Pakistan while living in Canada.

President KATI said that further steps are needed to promote trade between the two countries.

The role of the Canada-Pakistan Business Council is crucial in promoting common trade between the countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Business Education Canada Abdul Sattar Edhi Kati Khairpur Korangi Chamber Shabnam All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Profiteers business to be sealed for indefinite pe ..

Profiteers business to be sealed for indefinite period: Chief Secretary

45 seconds ago
 Biden Declares Emergency With Respect to Electrici ..

Biden Declares Emergency With Respect to Electricity Generation - White House

46 seconds ago
 Another fire eruption reported in Kani Guram fores ..

Another fire eruption reported in Kani Guram forest

48 seconds ago
 Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

50 seconds ago
 Ukraine Not Ready to Export Grain Via Belarus - Ze ..

Ukraine Not Ready to Export Grain Via Belarus - Zelenskyy

23 minutes ago
 7th Digital Population & Housing Census- 2022 work ..

7th Digital Population & Housing Census- 2022 workshop held in AJK

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.