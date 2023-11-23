Children living in the Child Protection Bureau (CPB) reached out here to "FunCo" resort in connection with celebrating International Children Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Children living in the Child Protection Bureau (CPB) reached out here to "FunCo" resort in connection with celebrating International Children Day.

The children jumped well into "FunCo" and also enjoyed a variety of delicious foods.

Chairperson Bureau Sara Ahmed told APP, "Our children deserve happiness and they should be given opportunities to celebrate happiness."

She said that Universal Children’s Day 2023 is a global observance that celebrates and promotes the rights and well-being of children worldwide.

Celebrating Universal Children’s Day involves activities and initiatives that promote the welfare and rights of children, she added.

Organizing workshops, seminars and educational events raise awareness about children’s rights and the importance of quality education.

Meanwhile, Universal Children’s Day is a United Nations (UN) initiative that emphasises the fundamental rights of children. It was established to promote and protect children’s rights as outlined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. These rights include the right to education, health, protection, and participation in decisions that affect their lives.