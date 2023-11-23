Open Menu

CPB's Kids Celebrate Int'l Children Day

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 09:48 PM

CPB's kids celebrate Int'l Children Day

Children living in the Child Protection Bureau (CPB) reached out here to "FunCo" resort in connection with celebrating International Children Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Children living in the Child Protection Bureau (CPB) reached out here to "FunCo" resort in connection with celebrating International Children Day.

The children jumped well into "FunCo" and also enjoyed a variety of delicious foods.

Chairperson Bureau Sara Ahmed told APP, "Our children deserve happiness and they should be given opportunities to celebrate happiness."

She said that Universal Children’s Day 2023 is a global observance that celebrates and promotes the rights and well-being of children worldwide.

Celebrating Universal Children’s Day involves activities and initiatives that promote the welfare and rights of children, she added.

Organizing workshops, seminars and educational events raise awareness about children’s rights and the importance of quality education.

Meanwhile, Universal Children’s Day is a United Nations (UN) initiative that emphasises the fundamental rights of children. It was established to promote and protect children’s rights as outlined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. These rights include the right to education, health, protection, and participation in decisions that affect their lives.

Related Topics

United Nations Education

Recent Stories

Religious Ministry working to reduce cost of Hajj: ..

Religious Ministry working to reduce cost of Hajj: Caretaker Minister for Religi ..

36 minutes ago
 LESCO Chief reviews progress of anti-power theft c ..

LESCO Chief reviews progress of anti-power theft campaign

36 minutes ago
 82nd Formation Commanders moot fully supports govt ..

82nd Formation Commanders moot fully supports govt initiatives including dignifi ..

36 minutes ago
 Russian politician denies adopting Ukrainian infan ..

Russian politician denies adopting Ukrainian infant

36 minutes ago
 Tennis: Davis Cup finals results - 1st update

Tennis: Davis Cup finals results - 1st update

41 minutes ago
 Enmity claims life in Faisalabad

Enmity claims life in Faisalabad

41 minutes ago
Jamal Shah inaugurates Department of Pashto at Uni ..

Jamal Shah inaugurates Department of Pashto at University of Swat

41 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Inter-varsity Women Athletics Champio ..

All Pakistan Inter-varsity Women Athletics Championship continues

41 minutes ago
 UK net migration high piles pressure on Sunak

UK net migration high piles pressure on Sunak

41 minutes ago
 Iqbal Town Police arrests 869 suspects, fugitives

Iqbal Town Police arrests 869 suspects, fugitives

36 minutes ago
 SFA imposes fine on New York Coffee house for viol ..

SFA imposes fine on New York Coffee house for violating rules

36 minutes ago
 LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt inst ..

LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt institutions

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan