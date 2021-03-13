CPC awards death sentence to a cleric for sexually abusing minor girl

(@FahadShabbir)

The Child Protection Court (CPC) on Saturday awarded capital punishment of death sentence to a cleric for allegedly sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl in premises of the mosque

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The Child Protection Court (CPC) on Saturday awarded capital punishment of death sentence to a cleric for allegedly sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl in premises of the mosque.

The police on the compliant of parents of the victim girl registered a case against Qari Saeed on charges of raping the minor on March 13, 2019.

The court on basis of available evidence and medical report has found Qari Saeed guilty of committing a crime of raping the girl besides inflicting mental and physical anguish and life-long trauma to her.

The medical report found the accused guilty of sexually abusing the girl and also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Wadeeya Mushtaq Malik has authored the verdict.