UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPC Awards Death Sentence To A Cleric For Sexually Abusing Minor Girl

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 08:12 PM

CPC awards death sentence to a cleric for sexually abusing minor girl

The Child Protection Court (CPC) on Saturday awarded capital punishment of death sentence to a cleric for allegedly sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl in premises of the mosque

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The Child Protection Court (CPC) on Saturday awarded capital punishment of death sentence to a cleric for allegedly sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl in premises of the mosque.

The police on the compliant of parents of the victim girl registered a case against Qari Saeed on charges of raping the minor on March 13, 2019.

The court on basis of available evidence and medical report has found Qari Saeed guilty of committing a crime of raping the girl besides inflicting mental and physical anguish and life-long trauma to her.

The medical report found the accused guilty of sexually abusing the girl and also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Wadeeya Mushtaq Malik has authored the verdict.

Related Topics

Police Fine March 2019 Mosque Court

Recent Stories

Bitcoin surges past $60,000 for the first time

8 minutes ago

Iraqi village in mourning after IS kills eight

56 seconds ago

CM condemns Karak incident, urges ulemas to play r ..

58 seconds ago

Football: French Ligue 1 results

59 seconds ago

Russian police detain dozens of opposition deputie ..

1 minute ago

Media professionals to realize impact of their con ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.