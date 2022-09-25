CPC awards death sentence to man in double murder case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Child Protection Court (CPC) has awarded death sentence to a man who brutally killed a seven-year-old girl and a woman in tehsil Shabqadar, district Charsadda, sources said on Sunday.

Justice Hina Mehwish after hearing arguments that the accused named Shaheed from Shabqadar, committed firing inside the house of petitioner Tehmeedullah, killing a seven-year-old girl Haseena and injuring two others. Later the injured woman also succumbed to her injuries.

The convicted was arrested by the police and presented before the court.

After completing the legal proceedings, the court sentenced the convict to death on double murderer charges and seventeen years imprisonment with Rs2.2million fine for attempt to murder charge.

CPC also announced five years imprisonment under section 324 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), seven year imprisonment and Rs1.43million fine under section D-337 of PPC and five year imprisonment and Rs100,000 fine under section F-337 of PPC.