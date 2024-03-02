CPC Directs Trees Plantation To Address Environmental Challenges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Consumer Protection Court (CPC) has directed relevant authorities to plant trees in response address the escalating environmental pollution in the Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE).
In a proactive move, Judge Munira Abbasi issued directives to the Chairman of the Hattar Economic Zone, emphasizing the detrimental impact of industrial practices on the environment. The court noted that industries within the HIE are contributing to environmental degradation by resorting to cost-cutting measures such as using tyre powders and oil instead of natural gas.
Recognizing the severity of the situation, the court highlighted that such actions not only endanger human life and health but also affect the local ecosystem, including birds and workers within these industries.
To address these pressing concerns, the CPC instructed the Chairman of the Hattar Economic Zone to appoint a monitoring officer tasked with collaborating with relevant authorities. This collaborative effort involves the Acting Registrar Consumer Court, Director of the Environmental Protection Agency in Abbottabad, and Assistant Director of Industries/Consumer Protection.
Furthermore, the court mandated the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in Haripur to supply plants and saplings for plantation within the HIE. Additionally, the Chairman of the Hattar Economic Zone is entrusted with overseeing and coordinating a comprehensive tree plantation campaign involving all factory owners within the jurisdiction.
