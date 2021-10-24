CPC Reunified 103 Children With Their Families
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The Child Protection Center (CPC) has reunified 103 children from different cities with their families after necessary intervention during last two years 2020-21.
According to official data issued by Ministry of Human Rights( MoHR), forty-eight children were rescued from roads, streets and other vulnerable places.
A total of 103 children were reunited in 2020.
Further the center also inducted 60 children in Non-Formal education during 2021.