CPC reunified 103 children with their families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The Child Protection Center (CPC) has reunified 103 children from different cities with their families after necessary intervention during last two years 2020-21.

According to official data issued by Ministry of Human Rights( MoHR), forty-eight children were rescued from roads, streets and other vulnerable places.

A total of 103 children were reunited in 2020.

Further the center also inducted 60 children in Non-Formal education during 2021.