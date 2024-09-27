Open Menu

CPC Urges Public To Join Hands For Protecting Rights Of Children

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 07:10 PM

CPC urges public to join hands for protecting rights of children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal chairing a meeting of Child Protection Committee urged people to collectively work for protecting rights of their children and save them from social evils.

He said that protecting rights of children and save them from social evils like drugs is collective responsibility of society. He highlighted the significance of public awareness on the issue and suggested strict steps to protect children from use of drugs.

He said that children should be given chances of recreation and congenial environment besides devising policies to identifying their problems and issues.

He also directed to prepare a plan for care of homeless children and said stressed for participation of civil society in platforms established for welfare and wellbeing of children.

The meeting also discussed looming threats including sexual harassment of children, child pornography and violence.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Drugs Civil Society From

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

1 minute ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

31 minutes ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

2 hours ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

2 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

2 hours ago
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

7 hours ago
 PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan