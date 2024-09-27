CPC urges public to join hands for protecting rights of children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal chairing a meeting of Child Protection Committee urged people to collectively work for protecting rights of their children and save them from social evils.

He said that protecting rights of children and save them from social evils like drugs is collective responsibility of society. He highlighted the significance of public awareness on the issue and suggested strict steps to protect children from use of drugs.

He said that children should be given chances of recreation and congenial environment besides devising policies to identifying their problems and issues.

He also directed to prepare a plan for care of homeless children and said stressed for participation of civil society in platforms established for welfare and wellbeing of children.

The meeting also discussed looming threats including sexual harassment of children, child pornography and violence.