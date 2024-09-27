CPC Urges Public To Join Hands For Protecting Rights Of Children
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal chairing a meeting of Child Protection Committee urged people to collectively work for protecting rights of their children and save them from social evils.
He said that protecting rights of children and save them from social evils like drugs is collective responsibility of society. He highlighted the significance of public awareness on the issue and suggested strict steps to protect children from use of drugs.
He said that children should be given chances of recreation and congenial environment besides devising policies to identifying their problems and issues.
He also directed to prepare a plan for care of homeless children and said stressed for participation of civil society in platforms established for welfare and wellbeing of children.
The meeting also discussed looming threats including sexual harassment of children, child pornography and violence.
Recent Stories
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties1 minute ago
-
Rain lashes city, turns weather pleasant2 minutes ago
-
Gilani urges tourists from around world to explore Pakistan’s beauty11 minutes ago
-
SHCC to amend laws for effective prevention of quackery12 minutes ago
-
Experts call for urgent water management solutions in Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses review appeal about votes re-counting in NA-9722 minutes ago
-
Attorney General promises video link facility for Supreme Court cases in Multan22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Express to make permanent stop at Chak Jhumra22 minutes ago
-
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence31 minutes ago
-
Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur32 minutes ago
-
NTDC training workshop concludes42 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Education Department suspends DEO, issued show-cause notices to 5 others42 minutes ago