CPC Warns Motors' Company Of Action

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 10:50 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :District Consumers Protection Council has directed a Motors Company to immediately provide the vehicle to the consumer otherwise face stern legal action.

As per details a complainant, Faheem Ahmed, the resident of Bahawalpur had lodged a complaint with Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur (City) submitting that he had deposited payment to a renowned Motors' Company for getting new vehicle but they had not provided vehicle despite of a long passage of time.

He wrote in his complaint the company has demanded him further more money and he also had paid in this regard but he could not have got his vehicle so far.

Responding to the complaint, the AC City forwarded the application to Assistant Director (Legal) of District Consumer Protection Council, Ms. Zeenat Mazhar.

