CPCs Crucial For Training Young Doctors, Says PGMI Principal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Principal of Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC), Professor Dr. Farooq Afzal, has said that Clinicopathological Conferences (CPCs) are highly valuable academic platforms that not only provide practical training to medical students and young doctors but also enhance their ability to use modern technology for accurate diagnosis and quality patient care.

He expressed these views while addressing participants at a CPC organized at Lahore General Hospital on Friday.

During the session, Prof. Khurram Saleem, Prof. Hussain Ahmad Khaqan, Dr. Faiza Athar, Dr. Javed Magsi, and Dr. Romana Ikhlaq presented detailed analyses of various clinical cases, highlighting pathological and diagnostic aspects as well as modern approaches to treatment and patient management.

A large number of young doctors, medical students, and healthcare professionals attended the conference.

Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal emphasized that the core mission of PGMI, AMC, and LGH is to provide advanced facilities and training opportunities to promote medical education, research, and patient welfare. He added that sessions like CPC refine the clinical skills of young doctors and equip them to make better decisions in the future.

The participating professors also underscored the need for such academic forums to be held regularly so that modern trends in medical science can be adopted, enabling the institution to further excel in education and research while ensuring the best possible treatment for patients.

