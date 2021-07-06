(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :In the virtual summit themed with 'For the People's Well-being: the Responsibility of Political Parties," the prime minister further said the CPC's mission of 'Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese nation' and the PTI's vision of a 'Naya Pakistan' reflected the respective aspirations of the people of the two countries.

"Our two parties also share the spirit of struggle, commitment and fortitude," he added.

Imran Khan said he formed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf on the principles of accountability, transparency, meritocracy and Islamic welfare to break the vicious cycle of elite capture, corruption and nepotism.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf remains committed to its original mission of rule of law, equality and justice," he maintained.

Dilating upon his government's major achievements, he said the Ehsaas Programme launched by the PTI government last year was one of the leading social protection programmes in Asia. In its second phase, they envisaged to provide social protection to eight million of the country's poorest citizens, he added.

The prime minister said they also made universal health coverage a priority in the health sector reforms.

Under the 'Ehsaas Sahulat' programme, they aimed to provide free of cost health insurance initially to the families living below the poverty line, and subsequently to all remaining ones, he further informed.

About, the 10 billion Tree Tsunami project, Imran Khan said it reflected their commitment to countering environmental degradation and reversing biodiversity loss.

"We are ready to contribute more than our share to protect this invaluable planet and help it heal from centuries of neglect," he pronounced.

Moreover, he said, in line with his government's Green Vision, which aligned perfectly with President Xi's vision for green China, turning the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into green CPEC "is a priority for Pakistan".

He also stressed upon joining hands to advance the noble goals of peace and development, welfare of their peoples, and building 'community of shared future for all mankind'.

"Our people deserve no less. Let's help them fulfill their aspirations in fullest measure," he emphasized.

The prime minister opined that the discourse in the Summit would shed new light on the role of political parties in advancing the well-being of people.

He also extended heartfelt felicitations, on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

Founding of the CPC in 1921, he said, was a seminal event in the world history. The vision of the CPC leadership ignited the spirit of the Chinese nation and encouraged them to wage an epic struggle for liberation from foreign occupation, he observed.

The prime minister said Chairman Mao Zedong, and subsequently Deng Xiaoping, guided the Chinese people in reclaiming national dignity and China's rightful place in the world.

"For decades, the CPC's spirit instilled new vigour and hope beyond China's borders. It inspired peoples of colonized nations and contributed to the end of colonial suppression. The CPC's astonishing success rested in the people-centric approach of its development philosophy," he said.

"The CPC's achievements of all-round national development, poverty alleviation, anti-corruption, and nation-building, are truly remarkable," he said, adding the CPC continued to command deep love, loyalty and devotion of the Chinese people.

The prime minister said the CPC's achievements had opened new vistas of thought for political parties across the world.

The CPC, he said, had proven that attainment of political power was primarily meant for bringing a transformation in the lives of people and making them masters of their own destiny.

"Indeed, political parties can only enjoy public support and legitimacy if they continue to serve the people selflessly," he observed.

The prime minister said President Xi's visionary leadership played a pivotal role in China's transformation and continued rise.

His people-centric philosophy had made a critical difference as China had eliminated extreme poverty, achieved the goal of building a 'moderately prosperous society', and landed on the Mars, he added.

Imran Khan further appreciated President Xi's vision of shared prosperity, through BRI, which made a major impact on global sustainable development, thus proving his credentials as a global statesman.

Under President Xi's stewardship, he added, China achieved major success in the 'people's war' against the COVID-19 pandemic. President Xi's declaration of making the COVID-19 vaccines a global public good was reflective of his sagacity, compassion and fairness, he observed.