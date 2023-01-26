UrduPoint.com

CPDI Calls For Discussion On Budget Proposals By All Stakeholders

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

CPDI calls for discussion on budget proposals by all stakeholders

Centre for Peace and Development Initiative (CPDI) on Thursday released its third annual report on the state of budget transparency in Pakistan and called for the budget proposals to be widely discussed with civic groups, government agencies and key stakeholders to address deficiencies in the budgeting process at the federal and provincial level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Centre for Peace and Development Initiative (CPDI) on Thursday released its third annual report on the state of budget transparency in Pakistan and called for the budget proposals to be widely discussed with civic groups, government agencies and key stakeholders to address deficiencies in the budgeting process at the federal and provincial levels.

It said that the participation of citizens in the budgeting process should be given legal protection and the government institutions should be obliged to consult with the citizens during the various stages of budgeting, especially the role of the members of the assembly during budgeting and its implementation.

In this regard, the member organization of Citizen Network for Budget Accountability (CNBA) Saiban Development Organization Mardan organized a dialogue on transparent budget preparations.

The meeting was attended by male and female councilors, civil society and media. Mohammad Arif said that for the last ten years CPDI had been trying to improve the budgeting process from the district level to the federal level and to promote transparency in it.

CPDI Provincial Coordinator Shams Al Hadi and Muhammad Arif of Saiban Development Organization said, "Like last year, this year also the process has been reviewed at the federal and provincial levels." "As a result, a report based on Budget transparency situation in Pakistan 2023 has been released," he said.

"This report consists of two parts, the first part deals with requests for information sent to various federal ministries and provincial departments in which information was sought about various stages during the budgeting process.

"Around 150 requests for obtaining information were sent to the selected federal ministries and provincial departments to check transparency in the process, in which 38 requests were sent to the Federal Capital, 112 requests to Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh provinces.

"Not a single response to all these requests was received within the stipulated time, which is very disappointing," he deplored.

The second part of the report examines the comprehensiveness of the budget documents and the participation of citizens in budgeting and gave first position to KP, second to Punjab, third to Sindh and fourth to Balochistan.

The report demanded that the provincial and federal governments should ensure the implementation of access to information laws and remove obstacles in the way to promote budget transparency and also extend the period of discussion and approval on the budget so that It can be discussed at length.

It further said that along with this, legal protection should be given to consultation with relevant stakeholders, especially citizens, and a transparent and open budget policy based on providing maximum information should be formulated.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Budget Civil Society Male Mardan Media All From Government

Recent Stories

EU Commission to File Court Cases Against 6 Countr ..

EU Commission to File Court Cases Against 6 Countries Causing Environmental Dama ..

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan Fisheries Dept to construct 3 Jetties

Balochistan Fisheries Dept to construct 3 Jetties

5 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Black Day on India's 'Republic D ..

Kashmiris observe Black Day on India's 'Republic Day'

6 minutes ago
 Kaghan, Naran valleys receive record heavy snowfal ..

Kaghan, Naran valleys receive record heavy snowfall

6 minutes ago
 PILDAT issues analysis of 321st session of Senate

PILDAT issues analysis of 321st session of Senate

33 minutes ago
 Indian Republic Day marked as Black Day in AJK

Indian Republic Day marked as Black Day in AJK

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.