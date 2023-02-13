CPDI conducts first-aid training for journalists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Center for Peace and Development Initiative (CPDI) on Monday conducted first-aid and basic lifesaving training for Peshawar-based journalists.

Rescue-1122 experts imparted the training to the participants in preventing severe blood flow, fracture measures and important physical symptoms, artificial breath, and restoring heartbeat.

Speaking on the occasion, CPDI Project Manager Noor Alam Khan told participants and media representatives that journalists had very little or no knowledge about first aid and basic lifesaving skills, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had a very challenging security situation where journalists and media workers are at risk of various kinds.

He said the main purpose of the training was to improve the first aid skills of the media professionals in the event of injuries so that they could help themselves and other injured colleagues in any emergency situation.

At the end of the training session, medical and first aid kits and certificates were distributed among the participants. In addition, posters and brochures were also given to the participants about first aid for journalists at the Press Club so that the rest of the journalists could benefit from it.

Participants appreciated the CPDI's medical training workshop and hoped that the CPDI would organise more training sessions about safety and security for journalists.