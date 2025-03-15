CPDI Holds Discussion On Women’s Health
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), in collaboration with the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) hosted a roundtable discussion titled “Women’s Right to Health: Eliminating Trans Fats for a Healthier Future” at PIPS, Islamabad.
The event was organized in line with International Women’s Day 2025 under the theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”, brought together policymakers, public health experts, civil society representatives, and media professionals to address the pressing issue of industrially produced trans fatty acids (iTFAs) and partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs) in Pakistan’s food supply and their disproportionate impact on women’s health, said a press release.
The event commenced with remarks from Dr. Shahida Rehmani, Secretary of WPC, and Mukhtar Ahmad Ali, Executive Director of CPDI, who underscored the need for immediate legislative and policy interventions to ban PHOs and regulate iTFA levels in Pakistan’s food supply.
The speakers delved into the adverse health effects of trans fats and highlighted global best practices for their elimination.
It was emphasized that reducing iTFAs is not just a public health imperative but also a matter of social justice and gender equality. iTFAs disproportionately affect women’s health and exacerbate the risk of cardiovascular diseases, as well as complications during pregnancy. It was pointed out that the cost of trans-fat intake due to premature mortality from CVD in Pakistan is estimated to be USD 459 million per annum.
It is important to note that civil society organizations such as CPDI, Pakistan National Association of Heart (PANAH), Heartfile and Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) are collaborating with government ministries, regulatory bodies, and UN agencies (WHO, UNICEF) to advance policies aimed at eliminating industrially produced trans fatty acids from the food supply chain and a complete ban on PHO.
A high-level panel discussion titled “Women’s Health and Legislative Action” followed which was moderated by Dr. Saba Amjad, CEO of Heartfile.
