CPDI Holds Five-day Training For Journalists On Safely Reporting, HR Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Center for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) has conducted a five-day Capacity-Building Training Program for a cohort of journalists from Punjab to report on human rights, fundamental freedoms, and democratic processes safely, accurately, independently and inclusively.
The initiative was aimed at empowering journalists to build robust, ethical careers while steering the intricacies of modern-day journalism. The training sessions took place in Islamabad and were attended by journalists from various areas of Punjab, including Faisalabad, Khanewal, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur, a news release said.
The training sessions featured a diverse, educated, and skilled panel of eminent trainers including Myra Imran, Aftab Alam, Zahid Abdullah, Nizam Khan Salarzai, Tanzila Mazhar, Waqas Naeem, Bilal Dar, Hasnain Ghayoor, Adnan Rehmat, Zafarullah Khan, Saifullah Khoso, Tanzeela Mazhar, and Ghulam Murtaza. These experts provided detailed insights into the various facets of journalism in the country through interactive sessions and activities specifically designed to engage participants in constructive discussions.
Key features of the training included bridging the gap between conventional and modern journalism, ensuring a free, expressive media landscape in Pakistan and using AI and Machine Learning for sound reporting. The training sessions served as a reminder to the journalists about their responsibilities of unbiased reporting, modernizing journalism by using digital means, and the negative impacts of disinformation and misinformation.
It was emphasized that collection of data, and authenticating helps to enhance the credibility of journalistic reporting. The training emphasized the responsibilities of journalists in unbiased reporting, integrating digital tools for modern journalism, and fostering an inclusive work environment in the male-dominated field.
The training program organized by CPDI highlighted the former’s commitment to strengthening media engagement. The training session served as a reminder of the role journalists have to play in upholding ethics and promoting freedom of speech and freedom of expression.
Recent Stories
US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO
Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA passes Finance Bill-2024 with majority vote2 minutes ago
-
Development schemes reviewed3 minutes ago
-
US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders for immediate functioning of industrial zone, multi-purpose commercial complex Chama ..12 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign officially launched in KP13 minutes ago
-
Police arrest killer of three people32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6,484 drug peddlers32 minutes ago
-
PR to run summer vacation special train between Rawalpindi and Karachi33 minutes ago
-
Circuit house repair discussed33 minutes ago
-
Chanzeb condoles with Toru over brother’s death53 minutes ago
-
PBM launches first-ever Business Facilitation Centre under WISE project1 hour ago
-
DC for handing over newly built offices to special branch, Sanat Zar after completion1 hour ago