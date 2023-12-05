CPDI hosts national convention, job fair for PWDs

(@FahadShabbir)

The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) on Tuesday organized a National Disability Convention titled "Beyond Barriers: Persons with Disabilities at the Workplace" to address the evolving landscape of employment opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) on Tuesday organized a National Disability Convention titled "Beyond Barriers: Persons with Disabilities at the Workplace" to address the evolving landscape of employment opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Pakistan.

A unique aspect of the convention was a "Job Fair" where Disabled Persons Organizations (DPOs) sat up stalls to showcase how individuals with various disabilities were actively engaged in the workforce. This practical demonstration served as a testament to the capabilities and contributions of PWDs, showcasing their potential in different roles and industries, a news release said.

National Disability Convention was held in the backdrop of the unprecedented developments in assistive technology and changing job dynamics, which have opened up new avenues for PWDs to earn their livelihoods on equal terms with others.

Executive Director CPDI, Mukhtar Ahmad Ali while welcoming the participants said, “the existing disability laws, both at the federal and provincial levels, mandate the inclusion of a certain percentage of PWDs in the workforce”. While talking about the aims of the convention he said, “it is important to raise awareness about the rights and opportunities available for PWDs in the workplace, explore the disability laws in Pakistan and their implications for organizations, showcase the potential of PWDs in innovative fields and the impact of assistive technology, and promote inclusivity in the workforce and facilitate equal employment opportunities for PWDs”.

The first session on right to work of PWDs and disability laws of Pakistan provided an in-depth analysis of the disability laws enacted at both the federal and provincial levels in Pakistan. “These laws mandate the inclusion of a specific percentage of PWDs in the workforce. Non-compliance obligates organizations to make equivalent contributions to councils established under these laws, which work to protect and promote the rights of PWDs.

Director General, Social Welfare Department, Punjab, Muddasir Riaz Malak said that there was no law before 2021 in Punjab about PWDs and it was legislated in 2022 after a rights-based forward-looking struggle by the civil society groups especially Sana Khurshid. “However, public infrastructure must be adjusted to suit the special needs of PWDs, and we have established a portal to provide assisting devices for the PWDs”, he emphasized.

Member, Minority Rights National Commission on Human Rights, Manzoor Maseeh stressed on the need to focus on employability and employment opportunities for the PWDs. “Rules making and implementation both are important to protect the rights of people with disabilities. In addition, transfer postings have to be taken care of for PWDs”, he added. In all, the participants shed light on the disability laws in Pakistan, implications for organizations in the public and private sectors, and the role and functions of councils for PWDs.

Mukhtar Ahmad Ali moderated the session.

The second session Breaking Glass Ceilings: PWDs as part of Workforce in Innovative Fields was designed to highlight the remarkable potential of PWDs in innovative fields and the opportunities available to them in the evolving job market, thanks to advancements in assistive technology. In this session, the panellists shared success stories of PWDs in innovative fields and talked about the role of assistive technology in facilitating employment.

Dr. Aqal Sajjad, a Research Fellow, at the University of Arizona, said, “We need to be open-minded to accept new things, and help develop new opportunities for PWDs. Now computers and new technologies have enormous potential to disable disabilities”. Hiba Tariq, a Freelancer, said that accessibility is central, and our infrastructure must be developed keeping in view the special needs of PWDs. So, remove hurdles, which augment or create disabilities.

The third session was about bridging the gap - inclusive hiring and workplace policies. This session focused on addressing the challenges and opportunities related to inclusive hiring and workplace policies for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). It recognized the importance of not only legal compliance but also fostering a culture of inclusion within organizations.

Project Manager, CPDI, Sarwat Jahan moderated the session. The discussants discussed specific strategies for inclusive hiring. This segment delved into specific strategies and best practices that organizations can adopt to ensure inclusive hiring processes.

President, of IWCC, Rizwana Asif discussed the significance of mentorship and training programs. This part explores the significance of mentorship and training programs for PWDs and discusses ways and means to provide ongoing support and development opportunities to ensure their success and growth within the organization. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Expert, JAZZ, Sabahat Bukhari spoke about advocating for equal opportunities, and argued that “everyone needs to become an advocate for equal employment opportunities for PWDs”. “it is important to address stereotypes and biases against PWDs because recognizing and challenging stereotypes and biases is essential for organizations to create an inclusive work environment”, said Regional Manager (North), PVTC, Zahid Zulfiqar Qureshi.

While concluding the convention, Zahid Abdullah reiterated that the "Beyond Barriers" National Disability Convention provides a platform for dialogue and action, aiming to foster greater awareness and implementation of disability laws while promoting inclusivity in the workforce. “It is an opportunity to recognize the potential and achievements of PWDs in various fields and to facilitate their greater participation in the workforce on an equal footing with others. The real message and point of action is to solve problems than just describing them”, he added.

APP/ajb-ffr