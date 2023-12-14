Center for Peace and Development Initiative (CPDI) here on Thursday unveiled its fourth annual report, titled "Transparency in Budgeting in Pakistan: Best International Practices"

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Center for Peace and Development Initiative (CPDI) here on Thursday unveiled its fourth annual report, titled "Transparency in Budgeting in Pakistan: Best International Practices."

The comprehensive document sheds light on the deficiencies within budgeting processes at both Federal and provincial levels, urging substantial dialogue among urban groups, government institutions, and key stakeholders to address these concerns. The document was released in a training workshop held at Torghar.

During a dialogue session titled "Stakeholder Dialogues on Transparent Budgeting," organized by the Citizens Network for Budget Accountability (CNBA) under the Rural Village Development Organization (RVDO), Dilroz Khan, a member of the Steering Committee of RVDO, highlighted PCDI's decade-long efforts to improve the budgeting process in Pakistan.

In acknowledgment of these efforts, the "Transparency in Budgeting in Pakistan 2023" report has been issued. The report not only evaluates budget transparency but also assesses the effectiveness of laws governing access to information in Pakistan.

The report goes beyond merely presenting findings, emphasizing its broader goal of fostering communication between governments, civil societies and large urban populations. It proposes the establishment of a central digital platform in Pakistan to encourage citizen participation in budgetary discussions. The platform's design aims to simplify the presentation of intricate budget details for better understanding by urban communities.

Governments are advised to prioritize nationwide public consultations during critical stages of budget formation, including meetings and workshops. Additionally, the report advocates for the creation of separate budget statements for women, minorities, children, and disabled individuals. These statements should delineate specific needs and practical measures tailored to the unique requirements and challenges of each group.

The report calls for the implementation of specific legislation or regulations to formalize the process of presenting Citizen Budgets in Pakistan. CPDI recommends making budget data available in machine-readable formats like Excel and CSV to enhance accessibility. Legal protection for urban participation in budgeting processes and mandatory consultations with urban communities during various stages of budget formulation, especially during allocation and execution phases, are underscored.

PCDI's report recommends sending budgets to federal and provincial finance committees before expediting their progression through federal and provincial assemblies, thereby avoiding rushed budgetary processes. The report also calls for the availability of all planning commission forms (PC-I to PC-V) at federal and provincial levels for public access. It underscores the significance of urban participation in budgeting, regulatory oversight, prolonged parliamentary debates on budgets, and ensuring equitable budgeting practices.