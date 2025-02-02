CPDR hosts pioneering workshop in AJ&K

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Centre for Peace, Development, and Reforms (CPDR) hosted a Youth Climate Resilience Workshop in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJ&K) on Saturday.

The event brought together young climate advocates, researchers, and policymakers to develop innovative solutions for tackling climate challenges in the region.

Seasoned environmental experts emphasized the urgent need for building adaptive capacities among young leaders to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change in AJ&K. The region is highly susceptible to extreme weather events, glacial melting, and environmental degradation.

The workshop featured interactive discussions and expert-led sessions, allowing participants to explore and discuss solutions to address climate vulnerabilities in their communities.

CPDR committed to evaluating proposals from participants and reconvening for future discussions and potential implementation.

In his closing remarks, Irtaza Muhammad, Director Programs of CPDR, emphasized the organization's commitment to fostering climate-conscious leadership among AJ&K's youth. "Youth are at the forefront of the climate crisis, and their active participation is key to driving sustainable solutions," he stated.

