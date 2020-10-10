CPDR - Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms, a world-fame AJK-based Kashmiri non-governmental outfit elucidated the dual role of the Local Bodies in terms of promoting democratic process at the grassroots level

The report titled "The Local Government System in Azad Jammu & Kashmir: Background, Evaluation and the Way Forward" on Saturday outlined a brief history of the Local Bodies functioning in AJK.

It brought to light the process of evolution, development and finally the devolution of these democratic structures in 1996.

The report finally illuminated the impact of the 13th Amendment in the 1974 Act of AJK on the LB system and its inherent connection with inclusive development in the region, the statement said.