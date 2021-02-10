CPEC, a game changer for entire region: Amanullah Yasinzai

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Yasinzai on Wednesday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer for the entire region including Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to trainee officers of PAF Air War College Course at Governor House led by Air Commodore Kashif Jamal called on him.

The participants were informed about CPEC, ongoing development progress in Balochistan, law and order situation, technical and vocational training centers, agriculture and livestock.

Governor Amanullah Yasinzai said that Balochistan is rich of natural resources and minerals and the government was trying hard to provide basic amenities at people's doorstep.

He said despite having long borders with Afghanistan and Iran, the law and order situation in Balochistan is much better than the past due to the sacrifices made by the security agencies. Governor Yasinzai said there are ample opportunities for investment of domestic and foreign in Balochistan.

In this context, investors can take full advantage of the investment opportunities available in Balochistan, he added.

Amanullah Yasinzai said that keeping in view the growing needs of the people, focus should be laid on the agriculture and livestock sectors.

Finally, commemorative shields were exchanged between the distinguished guests.