UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC, A Mutually Beneficial Project For Pakistan, China: Asad Umer

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 09:45 PM

CPEC, a mutually beneficial project for Pakistan, China: Asad Umer

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer Saturday said that Pakistan is an important beneficiary of China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in term of projects pertaining to Energy and Infrastructure sectors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer Saturday said that Pakistan is an important beneficiary of China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in term of projects pertaining to Energy and Infrastructure sectors.

This he said while addressing a news conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC) here.

While denouncing the statement of US Foreign Office diplomat Alice Well that China alone is the beneficiary of CPEC, the minister said that CPEC is much important to Pakistan's long term economic development so that the present governments had taken ownership of this bilateral project.

"We have also taken it forward with special focus on industrialization, agricultural growth and social security", Asad Umer said.

Commenting on Alice Well's statement that Pakistan will be swamped by China in debt, he said that besides being a huge investment portfolio, CPEC is bringing in commercial debt in Pakistan, which is only 1/4th of overall public debt but this commercial lending from China will be decreasing within three to four years once our own economy stabilizes.

The minister said that Pakistan is going to get technology transfer from China under CPEC. "There is even debate within USA that China will be the future giant in global technology", he added.

He said Pakistan welcomes USA and Europe too to invest in CPEC and build up a multilateral partnership. "China is our all weather friend but we welcome all to be a part of CPEC", he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA Weather Foreign Office Technology Europe China CPEC Alice All From

Recent Stories

Int'l film festival concludes with 4 awards

4 minutes ago

Kisan platforms to benefit people and farmers: Usm ..

5 minutes ago

PTI govt taking steps for promotion of arts: Shafq ..

5 minutes ago

PTI leader stresses women empowerment

5 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority recovers 1190kg adulterated ..

10 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal's philosophy covers all aspects of hu ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.