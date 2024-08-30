CPEC, a project of construction and development for Pakistan: Experts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Experts at a roundtable discussion titled "CPEC: Opportunities and Challenges," organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), here in collaboration with the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad, highlighted that CPEC as a project of construction and development for Pakistan however some forces hostile to Pakistan are determined to undermine it.

They revealed that in opposition to CPEC, some anti-state elements are currently active with the aim of sabotaging this critical regional development initiative. The present era is one of economic development, in which regional cooperation plays a fundamental role. The European Union, ASEAN, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) serve as excellent models for the success of CPEC and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The discussion was chaired by Professor Dr. Zahid Anwar, former Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dean of Social Sciences, and Director of the China Study Center at Peshawar University. Other speakers included Professor Dr. Adnan Sarwar, former Dean and Chairman of the International Relations Department at Peshawar University; Professor Dr.

Ghulam Qasim Marwat, Chairman of the Pakistan Study Department at Qurtuba University; Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Khalil, Chairman of IRS; Engineer Azizul Haq; and Professor Dr. Fazal Rahman Qureshi.

The speakers emphasized that China is a time-tested friend of Pakistan, and the investments it is making in Pakistan through CPEC demonstrate its practical friendship. The conspiracies being hatched by hostile forces to derail CPEC need to be understood, and the nation must set aside its differences to thwart these malicious intentions.

The speakers also noted that currently, 20,000 Pakistani students are pursuing higher education in China, which is a testament to the strong friendship between the two nations. China has never wished ill for Pakistan and has always stood by Pakistan during tough times. The Peshawar-Kabul motorway is part of CPEC. It was suggested that while engaging with China, cultural and social differences should be acknowledged, and mutual efforts should be made to bridge these gaps.

The discussion concluded with a Q&A session where the speakers answered questions from the participants.

