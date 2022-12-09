UrduPoint.com

CPEC A Strategic Project With Economic, Logistics, Connectivity Value: President

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

CPEC a strategic project with economic, logistics, connectivity value: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor was a strategic project having economic, financial, logistics and connectivity value for Pakistan and China as well as regional and other countries.

The president, in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said Pakistan would welcome other countries to partner and benefit from this project.

He said that full operationalization of CPEC and the planned Special Economic Zones (SEZs) was an important milestone and urged the Chinese IT sector to invest in SEZs and benefit from Pakistan's cost-effective human resources, liberal investment regime, cyber data protection policy and tax incentives.

During the meeting, the president emphasized the need to fully operationalize road linkages between China and Gwadar port in all weather conditions, around the year, to fully utilize their capacity and achieve their fullest potential.

He further said that Pakistan had taken tangible steps to ensure the safety and security of Chinese workers and nationals who were contributing to the development of various strategic projects.

President Alvi said that Pakistan was learning from the steps taken by the Chinese leadership to bring millions of people out of poverty and provide health facilities at the grassroots level by adopting out-of-box solutions which multiplied the quality and efficiency of human resources and led China towards progress and prosperity.

He also made a special reference to the Chinese Barefoot doctors who were trained and equipped with the necessary skills and tools in a record period of six months and played a pivotal role in improving the health indicators of China.

While referring to the meeting of the higher leadership, the president said that during these meetings, the friendship and cooperation in the economic, financial, communication, trade and investments were further strengthened.

He appreciated that sizeable progress had been made to complete the already commissioned projects, launch new projects and move forward the ML-1 project to put the country on a fast trajectory of development.

The president said that in the current changing world scenario, China had assumed great importance in the region where Pakistan was a close partner of China to pursue peace and stability in the region.

He said that close cooperation between the two countries in marketing JF-17 Aircraft in the world market would help in expediting the export of state-of-the-art fighter aircraft and meet the security needs of the buying countries.

He further said that both countries should explore options to use local Currency for bilateral trade and investment, which would not only reduce the cost but also increase the volume and quality of the trade and investment between the two countries.

The president appreciated the investment by the Chinese company in a garment factory in Lahore, which was producing garments for internationally reputed brands. The factory was established in a record period of 5 to 6 months and had started the exports of value-added products and is earning substantial foreign exchange.

He also emphasized the need for upscaling this facility and copying the project in other regions of the country as well.

President Alvi encouraged the Chinese companies to set up their outlets and manufacturing plans for semiconductors in Pakistan and benefit from the trained and cost-effective human resources, tax incentives and other benefits offered by the Government of Pakistan.

The Chinese ambassador conveyed greetings of the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to the president.

He said that the Chinese government was fully committed to completing CPEC as fast as possible, envisaging new projects and reaching out to the Government of Pakistan to meet its immediate financial and economic needs.

The president also appreciated the continuous financial and economic support and assurances of President Xi Jinping and said that it would help bring financial stability to the country.

He also appreciated the project undertaken by the Chinese company to launch the Safe City Project in Lahore, which would provide the city with a much-needed secure environment.

President Alvi also expressed his gratitude for the generous support and sympathy extended by the Chinese government, army, corporations and the general public to alleviate the suffering of millions of affectees of recent super floods in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Weather World Army Exchange Exports China Company Road CPEC Gwadar Progress Market National University All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Xi Jinping Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

“Leave it alone,” Shoaib Malik responds to div ..

“Leave it alone,” Shoaib Malik responds to divorce rumors

3 minutes ago
 Pak Vs England: Pakistan score 107-2 in reply to E ..

Pak Vs England: Pakistan score 107-2 in reply to England for 281 runs

16 minutes ago
 PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

46 minutes ago
 President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

2 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.