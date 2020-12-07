UrduPoint.com
CPEC, A Transformational Project: Foreign Secy

Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:13 PM

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Monday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC ) was a transformational project and there was a complete national consensus on its indispensability for the national development efforts

"Pakistan and China are firmly committed to the timely completion of CPEC projects and making it a high-quality demonstration project of the BRI", he said during a meeting with CPEC Authority Chairman General (R) Asim Salim Bajwa.

Reviewing the progress of CPEC projects, the foreign secretary maintained that CPEC energy and infrastructure projects had created thousands of jobs and had boosted industrial growth and productivity.

"It testified to the fact that the CPEC's contribution to strengthen Pakistan's economic landscape has been real and substantial," a press release of Foreign Office spokesperson quoted Sohail as saying.

The foreign secretary underlined that Pakistan's focus in the next phase of CPEC was on industrialization and socioeconomic development areas that would create vast job and growth opportunities for the common people.

Three out of the nine CPEC special economic zones, namely Rashakai, Dhabeji and Allama Iqbal, had been prioritized and Pakistan would welcome foreign direct investment in those projects, he added.

General (R) Asim Salim Bajwa underscored that the CPEC Authority was committed to ensuring that CPEC projects were completed on time.

He hoped that the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting, likely to be held in the near future, would create more economic opportunities and contribute to further expansion of CPEC projects.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan would welcome relocation of industry from China and in that regard would institute a regime that could encourage inflow of Chinese investments to Pakistan.

The foreign secretary underlined that the government was particularly focused on strengthening agricultural cooperation between Pakistan and China.

In that regard, a plan of action, detailing the contours of this collaboration, was already being discussed between the two governments, he said, expressing hope that the plan of action would be expeditiously implemented.

It was reaffirmed in the meeting that post-COVID-19, through collective efforts of China and Pakistan, CPEC would become the hub for the regional trade and connectivity and would deepen people-to-people exchanges at a wider level.

