CPEC-Agri Cooperation Center Inaugurated At PMAS-AAUR

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2022 | 09:01 PM

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-Agriculture Cooperation Center was inaugurated at Pir Mehr Ali Shah (PMAS) Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (AAUR) during a ceremony of understanding China fellowship here on Wednesday

Acting ambassador of China to Pakistan, Pang Chunxue and Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed graced the occasion.

Islamabad stock and Asian Institute of Eco Civilization Research and Development (AIERD) Chairman, Zahid Latif Khan were also among the dignitaries of the ceremony, said a press release.

Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, conveyed his appreciation to both organizers and said "Pakistan is home to CPEC, thus, we feel it is high time to educate people about Chinese's system and model".

"Thus, Asian Institute of Eco-civilization and PMAS-AAUR have joined hands and has launched this training program with support from Embassy of People's Republic of China, Pakistan. We hope through this training program; we will be able contributing to strengthen Pak-China relation by educating the youth".

CEO, AIERD Shakeel Ahmad Ramey introduced the audience about the fellowship program and highlighted the importance in current scenario.

Deputy Chief of Mission Pakistan in Beijing Ahmed Farooq joined virtually and highlighted the current relationship status among two brother countries.

Ambassador Pang Chunxue expressed her views about the strong bilateral Pak-China relations and emphasized the importance of "Understanding China fellowship" program as the two nations are working in close coordination on local and international issues, therefore it is direly needed to develop such understanding among youth and learn from successful community models adopted by China.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said the government cooperation in agriculture sector from China can be a real game changer for the economy and uplift of the agri sector.

He congratulated the VC for taking lead in precision agriculture development and launching of successful model in Pakistan.

Director (CPEC-ACC) Professor. Dr. Muhammad Azam Khan briefed the guests about the goal and objectives of CPEC-Agriculture Cooperation Center.

Chairman AIERD Zahid Latif Khan emphasized the selected participants of the course to put their maximum effort in learning.

