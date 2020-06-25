UrduPoint.com
CPEC Authority Allows Ambulances On Under Construction Manshera Thakot Expressways Section

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:20 PM

CPEC authority allows ambulances on under construction Manshera Thakot expressways section

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul islam Thursday allowed ambulances and other emergency vehicles to travel on under construction Hazara Expressway Mansehra Thakot section.

This was disclosed in a meeting to review the construction progress of the Hazara expressway Manshera Thakot section which was chaired by the Commissioner Hazara.

The remaining work of the Mansehra Thakot section is under progress particularly the installation of safety devices in the tunnels.

It was informed to the meeting that 118 kilometers long China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Havelian Thakot section which contains 39 kilometers expressway and 79-kilometer class II highway from Mansehra to Thakot. It was disclosed that owing to the opening of expressway before the due date 18 road accidents occurred as installation of safety devices in the tunnels was not completed while 11 accidents took place under construction Masswal and Battal tunnels.

CPEC project officials told the meeting that the completion date of the project was February 2020 but as we have increased the installation safety equipment numbers in the tunnels and roads which will take extra time. Moreover, the Chinese engineers and other workers who were on holidays to celebrate their new year in their homeland, could not manage to report back due to suspension of flights in the backdrop of COVID 19 lockdown.

It was also informed that on Mansehra Thakot section 18 points entry has been made but illegally people are entering on the expressway from 54 points those would be closed before the inauguration to install safety walls and other measures.

While speaking at the occasion Syed Zaheer ul Islam said that illegal and unsafe entry points, established by the local populations, would have to be plugged before the opening of the road for general traffic and cooperation of the local communities would be sought for this purpose so that the executing Pakistani and Chinese companies could complete the safety work as per the prescribed standard.

In the meeting, the authorities have directed the people of Manshera to cooperate with Chinese and Pakistani companies who are working on the CPEC for the timely completion of the road.

Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul Islam expressed his satisfaction over the fact that 95 percent of the work has been completed and the Pakistan Army was extending foolproof security to the working Chinese engineers and other staff.

The Commissioner said that certain unaware quarters were spreading baseless propaganda about the delay in the completion of the project.

