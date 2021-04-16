UrduPoint.com
CPEC Authority Chairman Briefs Governor On Ongoing Projects, New Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

CPEC Authority chairman briefs governor on ongoing projects, new initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor's House on Friday and briefed him about the ongoing Corridor projects and new economic initiatives.

Hailing the initiative as the bright future of Pakistan, the governor said that CPEC was a manifestation of Pak-China friendship and it would bring about economic prosperity in the country. He expressed the hope that all projects under CPEC would be completed on time.

The governor said the country had been put on the road to progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said CPEC was an important project that could change the destiny of the country and it had the support of the public as well as the government.

Governor Ch Sarwar said before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) coming to power, there was talk of bankruptcy of the country.

However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI saved the country from bankruptcy and now its economy was improving. He said all international economic institutions were acknowledging Pakistan's economic growth and stability today, adding that there was increased investment in all sectors including the industrial sector.

Acknowledging leadership abilities of Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Bajwa in effective running of the CPEC projects, the Punjab governor said the Authority had yielded excellent results under the leadership of Asim Saleem Bajwa.

The CPEC chairman said work on the CPEC projects was being expedited, adding that it was a pilot project of cooperation between Pakistan and China.

He expressed his resolve to complete all projects within stipulated time-frame, adding that Pakistan was heading towards economic growth and more employment opportunities were being created for people in the CPEC projects.

