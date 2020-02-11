CPEC authority chief, KP Chief Minister discuss development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ):Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Lt. General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan who called on him at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar and held detailed discussion on the provincial government developmental projects included in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Chief Minister stated that provincial government was undertaking efforts for the financial self sustainability of the province, for which numerous measures have been undertaken to attract investors, promote industrialization and make the province a tourist hub.

The Chief Minister clarified that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was on way to become a center for regional trade and commerce activities. The completion of Peshawar to D.I.Khan Expressway, Swat Motorway Phase II and Chakdara to Gilgit via Shandoor route would not only help in strengthening communication networks in the province but also provide greater employment opportunities to the locals.

He further stated that Shandoor route would also be established as an alternate CPEC route. He stated that wheeling of electricity to local industries would attract investors by providing them with cheap electricity thereby increasing the revenue generation of the province.

He clarified that the inclusion of Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal Project in CPEC was a landmark achievement of the incumbent provincial government which would help in poverty alleviation of the southern districts of the province. Similarly, completion of Gomal Zam Dam will eradicate poverty pockets by boosting agriculture productivity in the southern region.

Mahmood Khan reiterated that through provision of conducive environment to investors and industries, the provincial government would also be able to exploit and reap benefits from the tremendous mines & minerals potential in the province, especially in the newly merged tribal districts.

Chairman CPEC Authority, Asim Saleem Bajwa assured all out support to the provincial government projects included in CPEC stating that completion of these projects would not only enhance trade & commerce in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also prove to be a major contributor for the economic stability of Pakistan.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also presented souvenir to the Chairman CPEC Authority. The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Provincial Coordinator CPEC Authority and other high ranking officials.