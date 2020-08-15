UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC Authority Launches Internship Programme For Youth

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 04:37 PM

The CPEC Authority has launched an internship programme to develop young leaders with maximum productivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The CPEC Authority has launched an internship programme to develop young leaders with maximum productivity.

"It is an inclusive and national project that will prove as engine of growth for the country," Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said in his tweet on Saturday.

He informed that human and social development was the government's priority focus.

"With 60 percent youth population, a tremendous opportunity exists to empower youth."He urged the youth to join this specific three months long internship.

The Authority will select 100 people with maximum age of 30 years in first internship programme that will start in October 2020.

More Stories From Pakistan

