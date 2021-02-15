UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC Authority To Undertake More Projects In Faisalabad: Asim Saleem Bajwa

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:36 PM

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday said that CPEC Authority would undertake more projects in Faisalabad after successful launch of Special Economic Zone, Allama Iqbal Industrial City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday said that CPEC Authority would undertake more projects in Faisalabad after successful launch of Special Economic Zone, Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

He was addressing a meeting during his visit to Allama Iqbal Industrial City. The meeting was also attended by Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, and officers of various departments.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City was a flagship project of CPEC Authority which would facilitate Chinese investors to shift their high tech industrial units under second phase of CPEC.

About industrial, commercial and business importance of Faisalabad, he said it was more suitable for local as well as foreign investment. He said the authority would try its best to improve basic infrastructure to facilitate investors.

Responding to a question of President FCCI, he said that more projects would be launched under CPEC Authority in Faisalabad.

In this connection, up-gradation of Faisalabad International Airport was also under consideration while a technical institute to provide skilled manpower would also be established under CPEC Authority.

He assured to visit FCCI during next month to discuss issues and take final decision to launch new development projects.

He also visited M-3 Industrial City, Business Zone and Site office and expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided in this mega project. He stressed the need to further improve the infrastructure in order to facilitate the local as well as foreign investors.

Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that construction work of boundary wall, main gate and double carriage road had been completed in Allama Iqbal Industrial City while consultants were being hired for preparation of master plan for this industrial city. He said that special one-window cell was also operational in Allama Iqbal City which would provide facilities to Chinese investors.

More Stories From Pakistan

