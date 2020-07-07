CPEC boosts Pakistan socio-economic development, people wellbeing: China

China on Tuesday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan remarks about China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said that it had boosted Pakistan economic and social development, people wellbeing and regional connectivity

"We agree with Prime Minister Imran Khan comments on the CPEC. There has been a major progress and it has boosted Pakistan economic and social development, people wellbeing and regional connectivity," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

PM Khan has recently remarked that the CPEC would take Pakistan on the path of rapid progress and development as its economic future was related to the completion of various energy and infrastructure projects.

Zhao Lijian said the CPEC followed principles of joint consultations, cooperation and shared benefits.

As the CPEC important pilot program of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the flagship project was aimed to promote shared development of China and Pakistan, he added.

The spokesperson said, six years since it was launched, there had been major progress and it had boosted Pakistan economic and social development, people wellbeing and regional connectivity.

"China will firmly support the CPEC development and work together with Pakistan to implement our leaders consensus,"� he added.

He said the Chinese side would work for promoting infrastructure development and also promote people livelihood, industries and agriculture cooperation and turn this corridor into a demonstration project of high quality Belt and Road Initiative development to promote benefits to the two peoples and countries.

According to reports, in the last 10 days, Pakistan has signed agreements with the Chinese companies that would produce 1800 MW clean and cheap electricity in the country. These projects are likely to help generating over 8,000 employment opportunities.