CPEC Brings Stability, Prosperity In Region: Chinese Observer

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 02:38 PM

CPEC brings stability, prosperity in region: Chinese observer

Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Senior fellow of the Charhar Institute Cheng Xizhong says that CPEC will not only push Pakistan’s economy back on the track of fast development but also leads the whole region to stability, connectivity and prosperity.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2021) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will not only push Pakistan’s economy on the track of fast development, but also leads the whole region to stability, connectivity, development and prosperity with the active participation of Afghanistan, Central Asian countries and other regional countries.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and senior fellow of the Charhar Institute in his article.

While commenting on media reports about a roadmap approved by Pakistan, Afghanistan and Afghanistan for the Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway, he believed that the implementation of the project will also create unique opportunities for ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan, stimulating the progressive economic growth of the region by creating tens of thousands of new jobs.

The railway project is supposed to open up broad prospects for international trade, economic development cooperation and the connection of Central Asia to South Asia via Afghanistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

