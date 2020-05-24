UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC Contributing Positively, Transparently To Pakistan's Development: FO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

CPEC contributing positively, transparently to Pakistan's development: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Sunday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was a transformational project contributing positively and transparently to Pakistan's national development.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan and China were 'All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partners'.

"We are engaged in prompting peace, development and stability in the region based on the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefit, win-win cooperation and shared development. Our ties are based on deep mutual trust and understanding," she said.

The spokesperson said the economic development and long-term prosperity of people was the government's top priority.

She said Pakistan believed that regional economic connectivity would provide a critical stimulus for creating broad-based growth across the region.

"We have reiterated many times that our total public debt relating to CPEC projects is less than even 10% of the total debt. Moreover, the public debt obtained from China has a maturity period of 20 years and the interest is 2.34 percent. If grants are included, the interest value slides down to about two percent," the spokesperson explained.

Thus, the claims made by some of the commentators and public officials on Pakistan's debt obligations relating to CPEC were contrary to facts.

She reiterated that CPEC, a long-term project, had helped address development gaps in energy, infrastructure, industrialization, and job creation.

The spokesperson said Pakistan and China had several mechanisms to discuss matters of mutual interest and both the countries were regularly in touch to address those issues bilaterally.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office China Road Job CPEC Sunday From Government Top

Recent Stories

Kuwait confirms 838 more virus cases, eight deaths

34 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi shares guidelines to reopen UAE capi ..

3 hours ago

Documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission pre ..

4 hours ago

Korea registers 25 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners

4 hours ago

China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.