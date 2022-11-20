UrduPoint.com

CPEC Creates 190,000 Jobs Over 9 Years; Chinese Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 05:20 PM

CPEC creates 190,000 jobs over 9 years; Chinese official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiatives, has created 190,000 jobs over the past 9 years, a Chinese official told on Sunday.

China and Pakistan established the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on the CPEC in 2013, focusing on cooperation in Gwadar Port, energy, infrastructure and industries, said Meng Wei, spokesperson of China's National Development and Reform Commission.

In recent years, the two sides have expanded their cooperation to the fields of science and technology, agriculture, society, people's livelihood and information technology industries, the spokesperson said.

The cooperation outcome can be represented by Gwadar East Bay Expressway project, China-funded Gwadar Seawater Desalination Project, Carlot Hydropower Station, China's aid to Pakistan's flood-hit areas and more, the China news Service reported.

Next, the two sides will jointly implement the consensus between the leaders of the two countries, accelerate the cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mining, information technology, society and people's livelihood, and promote the high-quality construction of the CPEC, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Agriculture Road CPEC Gwadar Sunday Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

8 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

22 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

24 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.