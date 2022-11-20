CPEC creates 190,000 jobs over 9 years; Chinese official

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiatives, has created 190,000 jobs over the past 9 years, a Chinese official told on Sunday.

China and Pakistan established the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on the CPEC in 2013, focusing on cooperation in Gwadar Port, energy, infrastructure and industries, said Meng Wei, spokesperson of China's National Development and Reform Commission.

In recent years, the two sides have expanded their cooperation to the fields of science and technology, agriculture, society, people's livelihood and information technology industries, the spokesperson said.

The cooperation outcome can be represented by Gwadar East Bay Expressway project, China-funded Gwadar Seawater Desalination Project, Carlot Hydropower Station, China's aid to Pakistan's flood-hit areas and more, the China news Service reported.

Next, the two sides will jointly implement the consensus between the leaders of the two countries, accelerate the cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mining, information technology, society and people's livelihood, and promote the high-quality construction of the CPEC, the spokesperson added.