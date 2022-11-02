UrduPoint.com

CPEC Designed To Serve As Framework For Regional Connectivity: Chinese Expert

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 08:46 PM

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is one of the key cooperation projects between the two countries and is designed to serve as a framework for regional connectivity, Vice President of the China Institute of International Studies, Rong Ying said on Wednesday

CPEC not only serves as a framework for economic cooperation but also as a single vehicle for pushing and implementing the agreements and the plan that would be worked out, he said in an interview with CGTN.

He opined that great progress has already been made, particularly in terms of helping Pakistan to address the problem of energy shortages, transport and improving connectivity.

Rong Ying said that now the two sides were working towards the next phase of the CPEC which was going to be focusing more to pursue the industrialization of Pakistan and also the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Terming the CPEC a game changer, he said that this big project has certainly its significance which goes beyond economic and social areas.

On China-Pakistan relations, he said that the relationship would even go deeper and bring more benefits not only for the two peoples but more importantly for the region and beyond.

He said that the relationship between China and Pakistan was so unique and so special that the observers and analysts would find it difficult to find the terms or words to describe it.

The Chinese expert said that the relationship between the two countries has been ever deepened and expanded. Both countries always respect each other and support each other.

Recently, Pakistan has suffered an unprecedented flood and in response, China provided support and assistance but before that when China suffered earthquakes, Pakistan did the same thing.

On regional and international global issues, he said that China and Pakistan always support each other on issues of great significance or concerns.

