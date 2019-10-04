UrduPoint.com
CPEC Essence Of Bilateral Relations Between China, Pakistan: Ambassador Yu Jing

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 11:32 PM

CPEC essence of bilateral relations between China, Pakistan: Ambassador Yu Jing

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yu Jing Friday emphasized that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was essence of bilateral long term relations between China and Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yu Jing Friday emphasized that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was essence of bilateral long term relations between China and Pakistan. CPEC would develop infrastructure in Pakistan.

He was speaking at a dialogue on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) hosted by the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) at a hotel.

Yu Jing said that China was doing huge investment on a partnership basis. "We were helping Pakistan in various sectors including education, technical education, agriculture, social development, technology transfer etc.

CPEC was not only to connect China with Gwadar but it would also lead to Kandahar, Afghanistan, Central Asia and Russia as well, he said adding "We were trying hard to make this world a better place to live. Gwadar was an emerging port of Pakistan which was a long awaited dream of Pakistanis and their government".

The ambassador said' "We were waiting for free zone policy of government of Pakistan, after which we would launch 19 projects in Gwadar alone. China was spending US$40 million annually to keep Gwadar port functional as it was now started commercial operations as well. In next phase of second Free Trade Agreement (FTA), we would establish manufacturing units of agriculture, sea food and other industries which would also provide huge employment to people." Yu Jing shared that the biggest issues of Gwadar were electricity and fresh water.

China would install a power plant of 300 megawatt a desalination plant with capacity of 5000 tons to resolve the electricity and water issues there.

We were also constructing a 200 beds hospital, education and vocational centers and new international airport in Gwadar. Work on these projects would start from end of this year, he added.

He said that Chinese companies were going to invest US$10 million in fisheries sector alone where sea food processing plants would be installed. Sea food would be purchased from local fishermen. It would also boost local fisheries industry, Yu Jing further told.

Responding to questions from audience, Chinese ambassador told that any student or trader who could not afford visa processing fee could contact their embassy to get its waiver. In this case, embassy would bear this cost from a rescue scheme launched for this purpose, he stated.

To a question, the ambassador said that China would stand by Pakistan to resolve issue of Kashmir."We were also working for Kashmiris to help them get their fundamental rights and justice.

A justified solution of Kashmir should be made and China would stand by Pakistan for the regional peace and stability," he reaffirmed.

To another question, Chinese ambassador said that they were issuing 100,000 trade visas to Pakistani annually.

Ikram Sehgal, Chairman KCFR and Commodore (Retd) Sadeed A. Malik, Secretary General also spoke on this occasion.

