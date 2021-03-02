UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC Game Changer For Pakistan: Hamza Khan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:50 PM

CPEC game changer for Pakistan: Hamza Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Tuesday said that China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a game changer for Pakistan.

In a statement, he said completion of the CPEC project would create vast employment opportunities in the country, saying that Gwadar port would be become the center of attention of the world in terms of trade with the construction of Gwadar port.

New avenues of development will open up here and the people will get vast employment opportunities and on the other hand the country will get a benefit of billions of rupees in completion of CPEC project, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World CPEC Gwadar Nasir Billion Employment

Recent Stories

UAE denounces Houthi missile targeting Jazan, Saud ..

11 minutes ago

Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Departme ..

26 minutes ago

Realme launches its first 108MP camera and trendse ..

35 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 (Rescheduled) Islamabad United Vs. ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund hosts Benin Minister, discusses coo ..

41 minutes ago

Samsung’s “Galaxy Week” offers amazing bundl ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.