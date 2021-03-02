CPEC game changer for Pakistan: Hamza Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Tuesday said that China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a game changer for Pakistan.

In a statement, he said completion of the CPEC project would create vast employment opportunities in the country, saying that Gwadar port would be become the center of attention of the world in terms of trade with the construction of Gwadar port.

New avenues of development will open up here and the people will get vast employment opportunities and on the other hand the country will get a benefit of billions of rupees in completion of CPEC project, he added.