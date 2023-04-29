UrduPoint.com

CPEC Game Changer Project Between China, Pakistan: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game-changer project between China and Pakistan

He said that it was one of the six proposed Belt and Road projects of China, since the announcement of the project, Pakistan's role has become central and crucial in China's journey from a regional power to a global power.

Under this vision, the role of ports, land corridors and railway lines is fundamental in the wider economic journey.

China has announced huge investments in various sectors in Pakistan under the banner of CPEC, he said.

He said that several projects in the highways and energy sector have been completed and Pakistan was moving towards self-sufficiency in the energy sector.

The CM said that an important project of railway lines was also included in the CPEC in which China would be connected to Gwadar through a rail line, adding because the railway line was considered to be the fastest means of travel in the modern world and it carries a lot of weight.

Bizenjo said that during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China with a high-level delegation, both countries agreed to start the ML1 project soon which was important for both countries.

All the proposed corridors of road projects are only China's desire so far, but the CPEC was the only project that was on the way to completion and the eyes of the whole world were on this project, he noted.

He said for its successful completion to achieve connectivity between Gwadar and Kashgar through a train line, the ML-I railway line project was very important which would provide the easiest and safest way to transport oil between China and the middle East, This will save China's travel costs. Moreover, the upgradation of the railway line will provide high-speed travel facilities to the people of Pakistan and commercial benefits will also be obtained, he said.

He said that such as bringing raw materials to the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and speedy delivery of finished goods to the interior and Gwadar port would be facilitated.

He said that this project needed to be completed as soon as possible to bring CPEC to its full potential and revolutionize Pakistan Railways and Transport.

The chief minister has expressed good wishes for the early completion of the project.

