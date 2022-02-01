CPEC given new dimension to Pak-China ties: Masood

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Pakistan's former ambassador to China Masood Khalid on Tuesday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had given a new dimension to the two countries' ties

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan's former ambassador to China Masood Khalid on Tuesday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had given a new dimension to the two countries' ties.

"It's a good opportunity for the people of Pakistan to acquire knowledge, skills, and expertise from the Chinese attached with the CPEC projects, he said while talking to ptv.

China, he said, also wanted to empower Pakistanis in technical skills. The Chinese leadership had always given importance to Pakistan due to number of reasons.

He said the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China would further enhance relations between the two countries.

To a question about conflicts between China and the United States on different issues, he said Chinese had never desired to have clashed with any country as they were not only focusing on their own progress and prosperity, but also that of the people of regional countries, including Pakistan.

To another question about the Western media's role on human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, he said there were resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Kashmir and the media should speak for their implementation in letter and spirit.

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations China Visit CPEC Jammu Progress United States Media

