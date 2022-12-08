UrduPoint.com

CPEC Harbinger Of Socio-economic Development In Pakistan; Sana Durrani

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 05:40 PM

CPEC harbinger of socio-economic development in Pakistan; Sana Durrani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Vice Chairperson of Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Balochistan Chapter, Sana Durrani on Thursday said Government of Pakistan was committed to uplift Balochistan with its utmost priority.

The PBF official made these remarks while addressing the Leadership Program for Women Led Organizations supported by ICVA and UN-Women at Thailand.

She said that our government had started a special project to uplift 20 poorest districts of Pakistan, "out of which 11 are of Balochistan." She said that two month back, the government had launched a special development initiative worth Rs 40 billion for 20 backward and poor districts of the country which included 11 districts of Balochistan including. Sherani, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Barkhan, Killa Abdullah, Zhob, Musakhel, Dera Bugti, Jaffarabad, Ziarat and Killa Saifullah.

"This is the first of its kind project in the economic history of Pakistan where the Federal government is undertaking a national intervention to uplift the poorest districts and address the disparity in economic development," said Sana Durrani.

She also highlighted a short-term economic agenda of the incumbent government in the form of 5Es which include enterprise, exports, equity in society through strengthened health and education saying that the identification of the 20 poorest districts for accelerated growth programme, E-Pakistan and empowerment of youth, energy efficiency and conservation, and environment and food security were among the 5Es.

The PBF official also emphasized the need for political stability and policy continuity for the success of economic initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"The CPEC is the flagship project for China-Pakistan cooperation. It has made tangible contributions to the social economic development in Pakistan and regional interconnectivity," she noted.

She remarked that in recent years, the two sides had expanded cooperation under the CPEC and notable progress had been made in such areas as green development, industrial development, Information Technology development and health.

