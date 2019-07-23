UrduPoint.com
CPEC Help To Improve Agriculture Sector Of Balochistan: Lijian Zhao

CPEC help to improve agriculture sector of Balochistan: Lijian Zhao

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai met Deputy Chief of Mission of Chinese Embassy here on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai met Deputy Chief of Mission of Chinese Embassy here on Monday.

Various issues including China's support program for improvement in agriculture sector, awareness of modern technology, increasing in production and enhancing capabilities of farmers in Baluchistan were came under discussion in the meeting, said press release issued.

Provincial Minister informed Mr. Lijian Zhao, Deputy Chief Mission that there has a lot of opportunities for investing in agriculture sector like other fields in Balochistan which could make a profitable by investing.

"The agriculture sector has a significant role in enhancing of province's economic and about 80 percent of population is associated with this part", he said, saying that current provincial government is taking solid measures for advancement of agriculture in order to uplift capacity of farmers in the area.

On the occasion, Mr. Lijian Zhao, Deputy Chief of Mission, said the agriculture sector would be invested under the second phase of the CPEC and assured that China would give all possible assistance to sustainable development of agriculture in Balochistan.

"In this regard, farmers will provide modern technology for enhancement of their capacity and would also provide them training for using of modern equipment which could be helped in improving of irrigation", he said.

He also assured provincial Minister that Chinese investors would bring towards agriculture sector for progress of it and beneficial of farmers in the province.

The provincial Minister also thanked the Chinese Diplomat for taking interest and promotion of agriculture department in Balochistan and also assured them that Balochistan government would cooperate with Chinese investors in this regard.

