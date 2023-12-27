CPEC helps further strengthen Pak-China relations: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had helped further expand and strengthen the bilateral relations.

He expressed these views while talking to Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said under CPEC, a network of roads, had been laid across the country whereas infrastructure projects of strategic importance were also included in the mega project.

Terming China as Pakistan's brotherly country and a permanent strategic partner, he said the bilateral ties between Pakistan and China were of special importance.

"China is the largest trading partner of Pakistan and was an important source of Foreign Direct Investment in the country, President Alvi remarked.

Further, he pointed out that the cultural and educational exchanges were important for the strong friendship of the two countries.

Congratulating the recently appointed ambassador to China, he hoped that the strategic partnership with China would further strengthen in future.

The president directed the ambassador to further deepen the trade, economic and cultural relations with China.