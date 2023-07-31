Open Menu

CPEC Historic Project, Milestone In Strengthening Bilateral Ties: Sherry Rehman

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 01:10 PM

CPEC historic project, milestone in strengthening bilateral ties: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday warmly welcomed Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on behalf of Pakistan People's Party to participate in the 10th anniversary celebrations of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"This historic project (CPEC) has been an important milestone in strengthening our bilateral relations," the minister said while sharing her heartfelt welcome note on her official Twitter handle account for the visiting dignitary.

Senator Rehman said her party was proud of the lasting friendship between Pakistan and China which was founded by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Chairman Mao Zedong.

The minister accorded the credit of the CPEC as a proud project to President Xi Jinping and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Asif Ali Zardari made his first diplomatic visit to China after assuming the office of President to further strengthen the bilateral relations established by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, she said.

"He (Asif Ali Zardari) visited China four times in the first year (of his tenure). He visited China several times during his tenure as President. Even after leaving the presidency, he visited China along with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to enhance the progress of CPEC, which is why the Chinese government named him (Zardari) the founder of CPEC," Senator Sherry Rehman said.

She regretted that the CPEC suffered a slowdown due to the previous incompetent government.

"However, we are keen to move forward with this game-changer project. Pak-China Friendship Long live," Senator Rehman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Sherry Rehman China Twitter Visit CPEC Mao Progress Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

4 minutes ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

14 minutes ago
 Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Mal ..

Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Malaysia amid Asia expansion

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Termin ..

Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Terminal 3

49 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricati ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricating fake case, attributing it t ..

49 minutes ago
 BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

50 minutes ago
BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 today

58 minutes ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 today

1 hour ago
 BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

1 hour ago
 DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Aga ..

DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry stand ..

AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry standards for efficiency, safety in ..

1 hour ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan