CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that CPEC Phase-II, would help bring economic prosperity for the people of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that CPEC Phase-II, would help bring economic prosperity for the people of Pakistan.

The ML-1 railway project from Karachi to Hyderabad and up-gradation of Karakaram Highway would also provide best travelling facilities to the people in near future, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on SCO summit, he said organizing the summit was a pride for Pakistan and added that cooperation with member states would play vital role in enhancing trade and business relations.

He said promoting regional connectivity is also important to achieve prosperity goals for the people.

To a question about Indian diplomatic relations with Pakistan, he said that leaders of India must resolve the core issue of Kashmir through dialogue.

He said permanent peace in the South Asian region is only possible if India also agree to hold talks on the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

To another question, he said that doctors after the check up of the PTI founder have declared him fit in the jail and he

was availing all required facilities there.