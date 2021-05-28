CPEC Immense Trade, Industrial & Investment Potential: Syed Ali Haider Zaidi
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has immense trade, industrial and investmentpotential to revitalize Pakistan's economy.
In a tweet commenting on groundbreaking of Rashakai prioritized Special Economic Zone (SEZ), he said "By boosting trade, creating employment, attracting investment and enhancing connectivity, CPEC will play a pivotal role in sustainable & inclusive growth of Pakistan,".