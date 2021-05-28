UrduPoint.com
CPEC Immense Trade, Industrial & Investment Potential: Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:11 PM

CPEC immense trade, industrial & investment potential: Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has immense trade, industrial and investmentpotential to revitalize Pakistan's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has immense trade, industrial and investmentpotential to revitalize Pakistan's economy.

In a tweet commenting on groundbreaking of Rashakai prioritized Special Economic Zone (SEZ), he said "By boosting trade, creating employment, attracting investment and enhancing connectivity, CPEC will play a pivotal role in sustainable & inclusive growth of Pakistan,".

More Stories From Pakistan

