CPEC immense trade, industrial & investment potential: Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has immense trade, industrial and investmentpotential to revitalize Pakistan's economy.

In a tweet commenting on groundbreaking of Rashakai prioritized Special Economic Zone (SEZ), he said "By boosting trade, creating employment, attracting investment and enhancing connectivity, CPEC will play a pivotal role in sustainable & inclusive growth of Pakistan,".