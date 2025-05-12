CPEC initiatives move forward under new coordination framework: Tariq Fazal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary on Monday said that the government has established a dedicated CPEC Secretariat under the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, led by Minister Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry. This initiative aims to streamline project coordination across various Federal and provincial departments.

Replying to question, during question hour session in the National Assembly, he said that since the inception of Secretariat, CPEC has played a crucial role in fostering economic growth and infrastructure development in Pakistan. However, he said, challenges in inter-departmental collaboration have posed hurdles to the timely execution of projects. The new framework, established in 2023, is a response to these challenges.

The CPEC Secretariat, the minister said, has created as part of the CPEC Support Project, will function as a central hub to facilitate efficient communication and decision-making among stakeholders. This includes engaging with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China to synchronize efforts on respective projects, he added.

Emphasizing the importance of this initiative during a recent briefing, Minister Chaudhry said, “To expedite the progress of CPEC projects and facilitate enhanced cooperation, we are committed to implementing effective measures in collaboration with provincial and federal entities.

He said the projects under CPEC cover various sectors, including energy, transport, and infrastructure. The Secretariat, he said, will oversee the implementation of these projects, addressing the critical shortage of human resources by hiring requisite staff and ensuring that each project director is supported adequately.

As part of an ongoing effort to boost visibility and transparency, the ministry will host regular CPEC-Progress Review Meetings to engage with key stakeholders about project advancements, he mentioned.

He further informed the house that this initiative not only seeks to enhance operational efficiency but also aims to constructively address concerns raised by the public and private sectors regarding project timelines and outcomes.

Tariq Fazal said the establishment of the CPEC Secretariat marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan's development strategy, ushering in a new era of cooperation and progress aimed at maximizing the potential benefits of this transformative economic corridor, and ensuring that any impediments are resolved promptly.

"This proactive approach aims to maintain momentum and ensure the timely completion of projects under the CPEC framework. Moreover, Minister for Planning has directed Ministries concerned to ensure predictable and regular meetings of their respective Joint Working Groups (JWG) to expeditiously implement the ongoing projects and consider new initiatives, he added."