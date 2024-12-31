CPEC International Conference Concludes At SAU
Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 08:15 PM
The two-day international conference titled “CPEC Energy Infrastructure and Socio-Economic Changes: Challenges, Opportunities, and Sustainable Development” concluded at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, with national and international experts presenting key recommendations aimed at addressing environmental challenges and fostering sustainable growth along the CPEC route
The conference, organized in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad and Xi'an Jiaotong University of China, brought together renowned experts to discuss various facets of CPEC, including its energy infrastructure and socio-economic impacts.
Among the key recommendations, experts emphasized the urgent need for implementing stringent environmental regulations to mitigate the negative effects of coal mining in Tharparkar.
They also underscored the importance of reviewing and managing groundwater quality along CPEC’s coastal route.
Additionally, the conference highlighted the necessity of continuing efforts to modernize agriculture and livestock development under CPEC initiatives in Sindh, particularly through climate-smart methods to enhance food security.
Prominent discussions included the promotion of solar irrigation systems, biogas energy solutions, and the adoption of water-saving and climate-resistant agricultural technologies as vital components of sustainable development.
Experts also proposed the establishment of an agricultural technology park in Thar and recommended continued work on the CPEC framework for energy transition.
Other key recommendations included the production of biofuels from agricultural biomass and the implementation of new technologies for the sustainable use of agricultural by-products.
The conference also addressed the importance of gender-sensitive policies to promote inclusion, especially in rural areas, advocating for increased access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities for women.
The implementation of sustainable construction methods in Gwadar, along with enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and China, was highlighted as crucial.
Furthermore, there was a call to expand employment opportunities for youth in Sindh through skill development and technical training under CPEC projects.
During the closing ceremony, Dr. Fatah Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, emphasized that China’s successful investment strategies in arid and coastal regions should be replicated in Sindh’s underdeveloped areas, such as Thar, Kohistan, and Kachho.
He noted that the CPEC partnership between China and Pakistan could lead to the development of small-scale community projects that would contribute to rural prosperity.
Dr. Marri further highlighted that CPEC would have a significant impact on improving agricultural practices, education, and social development in the region.
Engineer Ehsan Leghari, Member of IRSA from Sindh, affirmed that the conference’s recommendations would play a crucial role in improving water management for agriculture.
The conference featured presentations from experts, including Professor Quanbao Jiang from Xi'an Jiaotong University, Professor Dr. Mathat from Turkey, Ms. Lee, Professor Dr. Aijaz Ali Koonharo, Mohammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Suleman G. Abro, and others.
Conference was attended among others by Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri, Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dr. Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, and other distinguished faculty members and experts from various Pakistani universities and agricultural research institutions.
During the closing ceremony, shields and certificates were presented to the distinguished guests, participants, and organizers in recognition of their contributions.
