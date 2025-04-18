CPEC International Seminar in Peshawar concludes with renewed commitment to Pak-China Friendship

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The CPEC International Seminar concluded here on a high note, with speakers and delegates reaffirming their unwavering commitment to strengthening the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

Participants pledged to take China’s offer of enhanced regional cooperation seriously and to restore the confidence of Chinese investors—particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)—to encourage robust investment in the province.

The three-day international seminar drew participants not only from 11 districts of KP but also from Islamabad and several other cities across Pakistan.

The concluding session featured insights from provincial ministers, researchers, policy analysts, investors, and professionals from various sectors.

Dr. Bakhtiar Khan, Secretary of Culture and Tourism KP, invited investors to explore opportunities in the province’s thriving tourism sector, emphasizing its immense potential for profitable ventures.

He identified key projects that present highly attractive investment prospects.

Iqbal Sarwar, CEO of the KP board of Investment, urged traders, industrialists, and investors to seize the opportunity provided by the province’s secure and supportive investment climate.

“There’s no need to look elsewhere,” he said. “All you need to do is reach out to the KP Investment Board, and we will extend full cooperation.”

Tariq Iqbal, Deputy Commandant of the Special Security Unit (SSU)—established for the protection of Chinese investors—reassured participants of the province’s commitment to their safety.

“The police have laid down their lives for decades in pursuit of peace, and we will ensure the security of Chinese investors to the last drop of our blood,” he declared.

He also provided a detailed briefing on the SSU’s structure and responsibilities.

Nabeela Jafar, Head of the China Program at the Institute of Regional Studies, Islamabad, lauded the investments made during the first phase of CPEC, noting that nearly $30 billion has already been invested.

She highlighted that the second phase is expected to bring in an additional $40 billion and emphasized the need for close collaboration between Pakistan and China to realize this potential.

Farhan Ahmed, a journalist known for his in-depth reporting on Pakistan-China relations, called on the media to play a constructive role in countering disinformation and promoting accurate narratives around CPEC.

In the concluding session, a resolution was unanimously passed to compile a detailed report based on the seminar’s recommendations and present it to the concerned authorities.

Participants also paid glowing tribute to the leadership of both Pakistan and China for their visionary roles in elevating bilateral relations to unprecedented levels.