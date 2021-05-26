UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC Is A Flagship Project, No Compromise On It: Dr Moeed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:14 PM

CPEC is a flagship project, no compromise on it: Dr Moeed

National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the flagship project that could not be compromised where Pakistan and China relations have always been strong and cordial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the flagship project that could not be compromised where Pakistan and China relations have always been strong and cordial.

He made these remarks during Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong's call on him here, said a news release.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan and China shared a common vision of development and prosperity in the region and were striving for peace and development in the region.

The National Security Advisor said CPEC was in line with Pakistan's geo-economic vision.

Ambassador Nong Rong expressed satisfaction over the strong and lasting partnership between the two countries.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the efforts made by the two countries to improve relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan China CPEC

Recent Stories

Multiple People Dead in Shooting in San Jose, Cali ..

5 seconds ago

Situation in Syria 'Relatively Calm' as Russia Hel ..

7 seconds ago

International Mediation Vital to Resolving Crisis ..

9 seconds ago

PITB to render Citizen Contact Services to TEVTA

14 seconds ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Three members of criminal gang held, mobile phone, ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.