UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC Is Flagship Project Of Pakistan, China: Dr Moeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 09:32 PM

CPEC is flagship project of Pakistan, China: Dr Moeed

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a flagship project of Pakistan and China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a flagship project of Pakistan and China.

He made these remarks while meeting China's Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong here, said a press release.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters related to China-Pakistan relationship.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAPM said the cordial relations between the two countries were setting a path of economic progress in the region.

China and Pakistan were united at all fronts and both countries were working jointly for regional development, he added.

The SAPM discussed the Indian dossier and added India was trying to sabotage CPEC. But together Pakistan and China were ensuring that Indian attempts would fail, he added.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan was focusing on economic diplomacy and economic security.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted an Economic Outreach Apex Committee for this purpose.

He mentioned that the purpose of economic outreach was coordination among various relevant Federal ministries, provincial departments and others for the achievement of targets.

The Chinese ambassador said Pakistan needed to develop Special Economic Zones being set up under the transformative CPEC. Pakistan had special relations and comprehensive strategic partnership with China, he added.

The SAPM underlined the need for China and Pakistan to constantly give message to the world that they stood united against all challenges.

Both sides also agreed to increase collaboration among think tanks of their countries and to devise a plan for that purpose.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World China CPEC Progress All

Recent Stories

US Bans 17 Foreign Government Officials, Their Fam ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy wins National Sailing Race Champions ..

3 minutes ago

UK Imposing Sanctions Against Russians Over Allege ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Satisfied With Release of 2 Nationals From ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, infects 1,559 other ..

7 minutes ago

Three killed as motorcycle falls into nullah

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.