CPEC is flagship project of Pakistan, China: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a flagship project of Pakistan and China.

He made these remarks while meeting China's Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong here, said a press release.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters related to China-Pakistan relationship.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAPM said the cordial relations between the two countries were setting a path of economic progress in the region.

China and Pakistan were united at all fronts and both countries were working jointly for regional development, he added.

The SAPM discussed the Indian dossier and added India was trying to sabotage CPEC. But together Pakistan and China were ensuring that Indian attempts would fail, he added.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan was focusing on economic diplomacy and economic security.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted an Economic Outreach Apex Committee for this purpose.

He mentioned that the purpose of economic outreach was coordination among various relevant Federal ministries, provincial departments and others for the achievement of targets.

The Chinese ambassador said Pakistan needed to develop Special Economic Zones being set up under the transformative CPEC. Pakistan had special relations and comprehensive strategic partnership with China, he added.

The SAPM underlined the need for China and Pakistan to constantly give message to the world that they stood united against all challenges.

Both sides also agreed to increase collaboration among think tanks of their countries and to devise a plan for that purpose.