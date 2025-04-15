CPEC Is Game Changer For Pakistan's Future: Governor Kundi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 07:35 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a transformative project that holds the key to Pakistan’s economic growth, regional stability, and public prosperity.
Speaking at the International CPEC Seminar held at the Governor House Peshawar, the Governor emphasized that CPEC is vital for reshaping Pakistan's destiny and fostering national development.
The event was organized by Pak-China Window and attended by a distinguished group including Iranian Consul General in Peshawar Ali Banafsha Khwa, former ambassadors Naghmana Hashmi and Sohail Mahmood, CPNE provincial president Tahir Farooq, educationist Dr. Khalid Khan, business leaders, investors, media representatives, and students.
Various speakers including Tahir Farooq, Zahid Latif, Dr. Khalid Khan, and others shed light on the importance of CPEC and expectations tied to its second phase. Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed also addressed the seminar via a video message, reiterating CPEC’s strategic significance for Pakistan, especially for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Governor Kundi pointed out that while the Havelian-Dera Ismail Khan road is the only completed project in KP under CPEC so far, progress on connecting Balochistan to DI. Khan in the second phase remains sluggish.
“Like other provinces, KP should ensure its representatives are part of official visits to China to secure long-term projects for the province,” he added.
The Governor also lauded former President Asif Ali Zardari’s pivotal role in initiating CPEC through his diplomatic outreach to China.
He welcomed the Rashakai Economic Zone but voiced concerns about the feasibility of the Daraban Economic Zone, saying that attracting investment to that area may be challenging.
The Governor praised the organizers, particularly Amjad Aziz Malik, for arranging the seminar and reiterated that the doors of the Governor House are always open for events that contribute to the province’s progress. The event concluded with Governor Kundi distributing shields to the seminar's speakers.
